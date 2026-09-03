Bandhan Mutual Fund Buys 58.65 Lakh EPL Shares, Raises Stake To 5.3%

Bandhan Mutual Fund has increased its stake in EPL Ltd to more than 5% after buying additional shares through open market transactions.

According to a regulatory disclosure on BSE, Bandhan Mutual Fund acquired 58,64,986 equity shares of EPL on September 1, 2026. The purchase increased its holding from 3.4773% to 5.3083% of the company's paid up share capital.

Following the acquisition, Bandhan Mutual Fund now holds 1,70,03,191 shares in EPL. The fund made the purchase through various schemes managed by Bandhan AMC Limited.

Bandhan Mutual Fund Crosses 5% Holding

The latest purchase represents an increase of 1.831% in Bandhan Mutual Fund's holding. Before the transaction, the mutual fund held 1,11,38,205 EPL shares. After buying the additional shares, its total holding rose to 1,70,03,191 shares.

The transaction was carried out through the open market. Bandhan Mutual Fund is not part of EPL's promoter or promoter group.

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The disclosure was made under Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The disclosure is required when an investor's shareholding crosses the applicable threshold.

EPL has a paid up equity share capital of Rs 64,06,28,318, comprising 32,03,14,159 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

The transaction takes Bandhan Mutual Fund's holding above the 5% level in the packaging company. Its stake now stands at 5.3083% of the company's voting share capital.

EPL Shares Rise Nearly 4% Today

EPL shares ended September 3 at Rs 245.70, gaining Rs 9.40, or 3.98%, during the session. The stock opened at Rs 239 and touched an intraday high of Rs 251.

It also hit a low of Rs 237.20 before recovering during the session. EPL's market capitalisation stood at Rs 7.92 thousand crore.

The stock's price-to-earnings ratio stood at 20.35. Its 52-week high is Rs 274.03, while the 52-week low is Rs 176.40. The company's displayed dividend yield stood at 2.04%.

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