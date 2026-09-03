Wai Wai Maker CG Foods Under FSSAI Lens — Here's What They Violated

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated enforcement action against M/s CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd. following an inspection that identified alleged violations related to unsafe processing, unlicensed manufacturing of bhujia products and predated packaging.

In a social media post, FSSAI said the inspection was conducted at the company's facility in Roopangarh, Ajmer, Rajasthan, to verify compliance with food safety, manufacturing and hygiene requirements.

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According to FSSAI, officials seized 32,107.2 kg of stock during the inspection, including loose broken noodles, under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator said the unit was found re-processing floor-collected and broken noodles into bhujia products without heat treatment. The facility was also found to be using predated packaging dates.

FSSAI further said it identified the unlicensed manufacturing of "Wai-Wai MaMa" and "Wai-Wai Mama Punte" bhujia variants, which it said was in violation of Section 31(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The inspection also revealed several hygiene and documentation deficiencies, including inadequate pest-control records and other shortcomings related to food hygiene and safety, according to FSSAI.

FSSAI officials collected several regulatory samples for laboratory analysis. These included loose noodle material, both varieties of veg bhujia, used cooking oil from the frying line and "Wai-Wai Ready to Eat Noodles".

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Additionally, 1,925 boxes of expired finished goods were detained, and legal proceedings were initiated against the food business operator (FBO).

The regulator directed the FBO to discontinue the production of veg bhujia namkeen products without proper approvals and said further regulatory action, as applicable, would be taken based on the laboratory analysis and inspection findings.

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