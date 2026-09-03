FSSAI Cracks Down On Expired Infant Food Products, Initiates Action Against British LifeSciences

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated enforcement action against British LifeSciences Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru, Karnataka, following an inspection focused on the safety and compliance of infant food products. The inspection led to the discovery of misbranded infant food products, according to the food regulator.

According to FSSAI, officials identified a significant quantity of misbranded infant food products during the inspection and seized them under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI stated that the inspection and seizure form part of regulatory measures intended to ensure that infant food products meet applicable food safety and compliance requirements. Given the potential risks that non-compliant infant food products could pose to infants and young children, legal proceedings have also been initiated against the food business operator (FBO).

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FSSAI also stated that 3.7 metric tonnes of expired infant food products were ordered to be destroyed in accordance with directions issued by a court. The regulator said the expired stock was subsequently disposed of safely to prevent its reuse, diversion or reintroduction into the food chain.

Business Standard reported that British LifeSciences is part of the British Biologicals Group, whose portfolio primarily focuses on nutrition products for mothers and children. The company markets infant formula products under brands including MMS, MMS Gold, Nascent and Optilait.

It also offers specialised formulas for low-birth-weight and premature babies, as well as nutritional products intended for use during pregnancy and lactation and a broader range of nutritional supplements.

FSSAI stated that the enforcement action reinforces its commitment to protecting the health and safety of infants and young children. The action involves two separate categories highlighted by the regulator: misbranded food products seized during the inspection and 3.7 metric tonnes of expired food products that were ordered to be destroyed.

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While FSSAI described the seized products as misbranded, the regulator's public communication does not state that consumption of the products caused illness or injury to any infant or child.

FSSAI also did not disclose in the cited communication the specific laboratory findings, the individual violations allegedly committed by the company, or the final outcome of the legal proceedings.

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