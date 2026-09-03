Hanuman Ansh Set To Reach Global Audiences As Hombale To Release Film Overseas

Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, is now set to reach viewers outside India after a blockbuster performance in the domestic box office.

Hombale Films has announced that Hanuman Ansh will be released internationally on September 11, 2026. The announcement was shared through the production house's official X account.

The makers expressed their excitement about bringing the film's spiritual story to viewers around the world. The international rollout will give audiences outside India an opportunity to watch the film and connect with its faith-based narrative.

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About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as "Maharaj Ji". The film explores his spiritual journey and his followers' faith. It was released in India on August 7.

During a conversation with NDTV, Chaturvedi spoke about Neem Karoli Baba's influence on the film's reception. He said the spiritual leader has a strong following and considerable interest in his life and personality. According to the director, this interest has played an important role in the film's success.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and has received a U certificate. With its spiritual subject and faith-driven story, Hanuman Ansh is now preparing to expand its audience beyond India.

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