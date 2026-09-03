India, Belgium Seal Defence Pact Opening Door For Joint Weapons Production

India and Belgium have moved to deepen defence cooperation, with the two countries signing a Letter of Intent that lays the groundwork for closer military exchanges, defence-industry partnerships and potential joint development and production of defence equipment.

The agreement was signed during Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever's official visit to India, which began on Sept. 2. De Wever, accompanied by Belgium's Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken, held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

According to the India-Belgium joint statement, the Letter of Intent between the two defence ministries will establish a framework for regular exchanges, staff talks, education and training, research cooperation and defence-industrial partnerships.

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The two leaders also highlighted the growing defence-industrial relationship between the countries. They recognised the potential for greater collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology, innovation, co-development and co-production, and welcomed multiple agreements and partnerships between Belgian and Indian defence companies.

The latest push builds on an understanding reached between the two countries' defence ministers in March 2025 to institutionalise and strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

India and Belgium are also expanding military-to-military engagement, particularly in maritime security, emerging technologies and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Belgium's appointment of a Defence Attaché in New Delhi was welcomed, while India plans to appoint a resident Defence Attaché at its embassy in Brussels.

As part of the expanding engagement, Belgian frigate LEOPOLD I is scheduled to visit India from Nov. 5-8, 2026. Belgium's Defence College is also expected to organise its 2027 World Study Trip in India, while India's College of Defence Management is scheduled to undertake a study tour of Belgium in October.

The defence push comes alongside broader economic and technology cooperation. India and Belgium are seeking to expand bilateral trade and investment across sectors including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, aerospace, space and advanced manufacturing.

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The two countries also renewed their agreement on renewable energy cooperation and backed deeper collaboration in areas such as green hydrogen, semiconductor technology and artificial intelligence.

Belgium also reiterated its solidarity with India in combating terrorism and condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

The joint statement said the expanding India-Belgium partnership would contribute to stronger cooperation between India and Europe, including on defence, security and emerging technologies.

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