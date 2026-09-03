Gloria Steinem's Best Quotes On Feminism, Equality And Women's Rights

Gloria Steinem, a powerful icon of America's feminist movement, has died at the age of 92. Steinem leaves behind a legacy that has changed the lives of generations of women.

Steinem, a pioneer of second-wave feminism, spoke out on issues including the legalisation of abortion, same-sex marriage, and equal rights and pay for women. She also protested against the death penalty and female genital mutilation.

She was awarded America's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2013 by the then President Barack Obama.

Here are some of Steinem's best quotes on feminism, equality and women's rights:

Best Quotes

"We are talking about a society in which there will be no roles other than those chosen, or those earned. We are really talking about humanism." The quote comes from Steinem's Address to the Women of America, delivered on July 10, 1971, in Washington, DC, at the founding of the National Women's Political Caucus.

"The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off."

"Law and justice are not always the same. When they aren't, destroying the law may be the first step toward changing it."

"Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning."

"Women have two choices: Either she's a feminist or a masochist."

"We'll never solve the feminization of power until we solve the masculinity of wealth."

"Power can be taken, but not given. The process of the taking is empowerment in itself."

"If you say, I'm for equal pay, that's a reform. But if you say, I'm a feminist, that's a transformation of society."

"The future depends entirely on what each of us does every day; a movement is only people moving."

"Women are not going to be equal outside the home until men are equal in it."

"Feminism has never been about getting a job for one woman. It's about making life more fair."

"A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men."

"Women may be the one group that grows more radical with age."

ALSO READ: Gloria Steinem, Trailblazing Feminist And Activist, Dies At 92

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