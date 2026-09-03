Three Iranian Pilots Killed In US Attacks This Week: Report

US airstrikes earlier this week killed three Iranian military pilots, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"Three Iranian army pilots were martyred in an operation carried out by the US army against Iran two nights ago," Tasnim said.

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The three pilots were identified by Iranian media as Air Force pilot Hossein Mahdavian and Navy pilots Mojtaba Bagheri and Hamed Okati.

"They are Martyr Mojtaba Bagheri and Martyr Hamed Okati, pilots with the Iranian Army's Navy, and Martyr Hossein Mahdavian, a pilot with the Iranian Army's Air Force," the report said, according to Roya News.

The reported deaths come amid heightened military tensions between Washington and Tehran around southern Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces have carried out attacks on Iranian military infrastructure in and around the strategic waterway. Washington has said the targeted infrastructure posed an immediate threat to international shipping.

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Tehran responded to the attack by launching waves of long-range drones and ballistic missiles that targeted American base infrastructure and stations throughout the Persian Gulf region, including locations in Kuwait, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

In order to stop incoming projectiles, regional allies reported turning on integrated air defence systems.

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