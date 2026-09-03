Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ravi Teja Starrer Maintains Strong Run As Second Week Nears End

Irumudi continues its good theatrical run as the Ravi Teja-led action drama moves through its second week at the domestic box office with a steady performance.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

Irumudi has collected Rs 1.20 crore so far in India on Day 14. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 147.35 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 171.22 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Thursday collection is yet to be reported.

The film was running across 1,791 shows on its 14th day and recorded an overall occupancy of 27%. The Telugu 2D version recorded 20.46% overall occupancy, with 17.38% in the morning and 22.15% in the afternoon. Evening and night figures are not available yet.

Irumudi Box Office Run So Far

The film opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 92.15 crore.

In the second week, Irumudi earned Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. It collected Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12 and Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13. On Day 14, the film has earned Rs 1.20 crore so far, the report stated.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcoholic father with a troubled past who chooses a peaceful life with his daughter near a waterfall. He later takes Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter's request, but his past begins to affect his new life.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled cinematography and Prawin Pudi served as the editor.

Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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