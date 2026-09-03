Air India Phuket-Delhi Incident: Preliminary Probe Report Due Tomorrow, Aviation Minister Says

The current Union Minister of Civil Aviation in India Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu stated that investigation into the Air India Phuket–Delhi flight accident is underway with the preliminary report expected to be produced by tomorrow, as per a statement to the press on Thursday.

Naidu said that further action will be taken based on the findings of the report.

He further stated that a proposal to ramp up dope-testing and test all pilots at random points during the year is being discussed with the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and airlines.

"We are considering expanding the existing mandatory dope-testing requirement from 10% to 100%, with random testing conducted throughout the year," Naidu said.

"We need to strike a balance between safety and smooth operations. Safety remains our priority, and we will take every possible step to strengthen it," he added.

Air India's A320 flight from Phuket to Delhi, abruptly plummeted 300 feet in altitude, injuring 17 people in the process on Aug, 4. The flight's pilot-in-command had gone through confirmatory testing after an initial psychoactive substance screening indicated that the result requires further analysis.

ALSO READ: Air India Screens 400 Pilots Amid Phuket-Delhi Flight Row, Two Fail To Clear Preliminary Drug Test

Air India ordered mandatory screening of all pilots on Aug. 13 across the group for substances and medications that are not permitted under prevailing aviation regulations, tightening its internal safety checks following the recent Phuket incident, sources said.

The airline said the move is an additional safety measure and stressed that it already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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