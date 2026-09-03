PC Jeweller Clears Debt To One More Bank, Inches Closer To Being Debt-Free

PC Jeweller Ltd said on Thursday it has cleared its outstanding debt to one more bank under a settlement agreement dated Sept. 30, 2024.

The company has now repaid all outstanding debt to 9 of the 14 consortium banks, with every repayment completed ahead of the scheduled due dates, it said in a regulatory filing.

PC Jeweller has also discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt owed to the remaining five banks.

The company said it remains on track to clear the balance of less than 4% owed to these banks and achieve debt-free status this month, a move it said would materially strengthen its balance sheet.

ALSO READ: Deepa Jewellers IPO Ends With 42.61x Subscription, GMP Signals 11.3% Listing Gain

The settlement agreement, signed on Sept. 30, 2024, was a one-time settlement between PC Jeweller and a 14-bank consortium led by State Bank of India to resolve a stressed loan book that stood at nearly Rs 4,100 crore as of March 2024.

The other consortium members are Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.