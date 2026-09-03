ChatGPT, Claude And Grok Down? Users Report Problems With AI Chatbots

ChatGPT, Claude and Grok are facing service disruptions, with outage reports surging across the three AI services on Thursday.

The disruptions hit three major AI chatbot platforms at the same time, with their respective status pages showing issues affecting users and services.

Downdetector showed a sharp rise in reports for OpenAI, Claude AI and Grok. The companies' own status updates also indicate active problems, with OpenAI and Anthropic investigating elevated errors and SpaceXAI investigating issues with Grok.

Reports surge

Downdetector's OpenAI tracker showed reports rising sharply to more than 30,000 on Thursday evening. The Claude AI tracker also showed reports climbing to about 1,400, while Grok reports rose above 1,000.

Downdetector's data is based on user reports and compares reporting levels with the normal volume for a service. A spike can indicate a potential outage but does not necessarily mean every user is unable to access the service.

ChatGPT hit

OpenAI's status page showed an incident titled "Elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex", with the company investigating the problem.

"We are investigating the issue for the listed services," OpenAI said in its status update.

The incident, recorded at 8:28 p.m. on September 3, showed 15 affected ChatGPT components and four affected Codex components.

ALSO READ: Unable To Use ChatGPT? Here's Why Is OpenAI's AI Chatbot Down For Thousands Of Users

Claude, Grok affected

Anthropic's Claude Status page showed "Elevated errors for multiple models".

Anthropic said it had identified the cause of elevated errors affecting requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Opus 5 and was working on a fix.

"We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue," Anthropic said in a later update.

The company also listed Mythos/Fable 5.1, Mythos/Fable 5, Opus 5, Opus 4.8 and Opus 4.6 among the affected models.

SpaceXAI also reported an issue with Grok. SpaceXAI said Grok is experiencing issues and is investigating the outage.

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