Unmadham OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam Thriller?

Released in theatres on July 31, Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam crime thriller Unmadham is now heading to OTT with a mystery that has remained unsolved for years. When a police officer takes up the case, his search for answers soon leads to unexpected twists.

Here's everything to know about the film, including its plot, cast, and OTT release details.

What Is Unmadham About?

Unmadham delves into a mysterious case that has remained untouched for years. The story follows Shelly, a civil police officer who dreams of becoming a screenwriter.

After a mistake at work gets him transferred to a remote police station, he takes up a long-forgotten case involving the mysterious death of a young woman. As Shelly digs deeper, strange visions and nightmares begin affecting his mind and personal life, including his relationship with his wife, Soumya.

The investigation soon reveals that the supernatural elements surrounding the case are hiding a darker truth.

Cast And Characters

Kunchacko Boban plays Shelly, while Lijomol Jose portrays his wife, Soumya. The film also features Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kottayam Nazeer, Raina Radhakrishnan, Arun Cherukavil and Sibi Thomas.

Kottayam Nazeer plays ISHO Sathyajith, Sudheesh appears as an SI, Sabumon Abdusamad plays a DYSP, and Sibi Thomas portrays Dr. Paul Jacob.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham, DC, The Court — Here's What To Watch

Team Behind Unmadham

Directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir, Unmadham was produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under Panorama Studios and T-Series Films.

Arjun Sethu handled cinematography, while Kiran Das and Jithin John edited the film. Mujeeb Majeed composed the songs, with Justin Varghese providing the background score.

When And Where To Watch?

Unmadham will begin streaming from September 4, 2026, on SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ: K-Pop OTT Releases: 'Okay, Let's Get A Divorce' To 'Take A Hike' — Shows To Watch Online

Watch The Trailer Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.