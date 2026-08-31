K-Pop OTT Releases: 'Okay, Let's Get A Divorce' To 'Take A Hike' — Shows To Watch Online

Korean entertainment fans have several new shows to explore across streaming platforms. From thrillers and coming-of-age dramas to reality shows and romantic stories, these titles offer different genres for viewers.

1. Okay, Let's Get A Divorce (Currently Airing)

Okay, Let's Get A Divorce is a Korean romantic comedy about Baek Mi Yeong and Ji Won Ho, a married couple who run a wedding dress company together. After seven years of marriage, Mi Yeong decides to divorce Won Ho, forcing them to deal with the challenges in both their personal and professional lives. The series stars Lee Min-jung and Kim Ji-hoon in the lead roles and is directed by Joo Sung Woo.

Platform: Netflix India

Release Date: September 2, 2026 ( Next Episode)

2. My Bias, My Boss (Currently Airing)

The comedy series follows a devoted fan who gets a job at a fashion company and discovers that her favourite idol helped establish it. Kang Hoon, Kim Hye-jun and Cha Woo-min lead the cast. The series has 12 episodes.

Platform: Prime Video India

Release Date: August 31, 2026 ( Next episode)

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3. Flex X Cop (Currently Airing)

The Korean drama centres on a wealthy heir who becomes a police officer and works with a tough detective to solve crimes. Ahn Bo-hyun, Jung Eun-chae and Kang Sang-jun star in the series. Season 2 is currently airing.

Platform: JioHotstar, VI Movies & TV

Release Date: September 4, 2026 (Next episode)

4. Take A Hike! (Currently Airing)

This reality series brings four celebrity hiking newcomers together as they explore Korea's mountains. The cast includes Car, the garden, DOWOON, Lee Chae-min and Tarzzan. The show has 10 episodes.

Platform: Netflix India

Release Date: September 1, 2026 (Next episode)

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