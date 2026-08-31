After Wonder Woman Exit, Gal Gadot Shares Message For Her Successor

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has shared a fresh update on her future as Wonder Woman, leaving fans uncertain about whether she will return to the DC Universe as the iconic superhero.

Gal Gadot On Returning As Wonder Woman

In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor, who will next be seen in The Runner, confirmed that she has not had any specific discussions with James Gunn or DC Studios about returning as Wonder Woman. She also shared a message for the actor who takes on the role next, wishing her well and hoping she enjoys the experience.

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Gadot revealed that her last major conversation about the character happened when the studio approached her about developing a third Wonder Woman film. However, she said she has not heard anything further since then.

The actor also said she is grateful for the opportunity to play Wonder Woman and hopes the franchise continues. She praised the character's importance to audiences and expressed her appreciation for having been part of her journey.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Journey

Gadot first appeared as Diana Prince in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. She then led her first solo Wonder Woman movie in 2017, which became an important part of her career.

She returned as the superhero in Justice League in 2017 and later reprised the role in Wonder Woman 1984, released in 2020. She also appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

Her most recent appearances as Wonder Woman came through cameo roles in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, both released in 2023.

What Gadot Said About The Next Wonder Woman

For now, Gadot's return as Diana Prince has not been confirmed. The actor's latest comments indicate that there are no ongoing discussions between her and DC Studios about reprising the role.

Gadot, however, remains supportive of the character and the franchise. She hopes Wonder Woman continues to be part of the DC Universe and that the next actor enjoys the experience of playing the beloved superhero.

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