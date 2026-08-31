Spider-Man: Brand New Day Overtakes Avatar 2 To Become Third-Highest-Grossing Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has overtaken Avatar: The Way of Water to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time, with worldwide earnings of around $2.33 billion.

The Tom Holland-led superhero film has now moved into the top three global box office rankings, putting it behind only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

The milestone comes as the film continues its theatrical run, with its India collection reaching Rs 494 crore net by Day 32.

India Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 1.94 crore net in India on Day 32, which was its fifth Sunday.

Its India gross collection has reached around Rs 590.27 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 494 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film opened in India with Rs 60.60 crore net on Day 1. It collected Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday.

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Its first-week India collection stood at Rs 334.75 crore.

The film added Rs 108.65 crore in its second week, followed by Rs 32 crore in the third week and Rs 13.65 crore in the fourth week.

It then earned Rs 9.65 crore over its fourth weekend. The film collected Rs 1.16 crore on Day 30, Rs 1.85 crore on Day 31 and Rs 1.94 crore on Day 32.

Global Earnings

Worldwide, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected more than $1.4 billion from overseas markets. Its North American collection has reached around $891.5 million.

Its global total of about $2.33 billion has taken it past Avatar: The Way of Water, which ended its theatrical run at approximately $2.32 billion.

The top five highest-grossing films are now Avatar at $2.92 billion, Avengers: Endgame at $2.79 billion, Spider-Man: Brand New Day at $2.33 billion, Avatar: The Way of Water at $2.32 billion and Titanic at $2.25 billion.

The box office milestone has also moved Tom Holland into the third-highest-grossing actor position worldwide, behind Zoe Saldana and Scarlett Johansson.

Film Details

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he continues to fight crime in a world where no one remembers him.

His new life changes when a powerful threat emerges, forcing him to deal with developments that he may not be able to control.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

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