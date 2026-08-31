Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026

Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons Latest

Fazilka Falcons have won the toss and have opted to field.

Fazilka Falcons (Playing XI): Eish Rao(w), Vihaan Malhotra, Sanvir Singh(c), Lakshay Kansal, Navpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Aarush Latta, Kirandeep Singh, Jaiveer Bhinder, Prerit Dutta, Raghu Sharma

Jalandhar Warriors (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Anmol Malhotra, Gourav Markan, Vishwanath Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Abhinav Sharma, Randeep Singh, Paras Jaidka, Aryan Yadav, Harjas Singh Tandon

Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons: Date And Time

The Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons match will be played on Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. IST onwards.

Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons: Venue

The Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons: Live Telecast

The Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD.

Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the match between Jalandhar Warriors and Fazilka Falcons on Sony LIV.

Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons Preview

Jalandhar Warriors will face Fazilka Falcons in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 on Monday, with Shubman Gill and Prabhsimran Singh set to headline the contest at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

Much of the attention will centre on the battle between Shubman Gill and Prabhsimran Singh, the marquee figures leading Fazilka Falcons and Jalandhar Warriors respectively. Gill, the Indian national captain, brings international pedigree to the Falcons, while Prabhsimran's aggressive approach gives the Warriors a potent option at the top.

Jalandhar will look to Prabhsimran Singh to set the tempo during the powerplay, with his attacking game likely to be central to the Warriors' approach. Abhinav Sharma adds flexibility with his medium-fast bowling, while Anmol Malhotra and Sukhdeep Bajwa strengthen the batting unit. With Fazilka possessing considerable quality at the top, Jalandhar's bowlers will be keen to strike early and expose the pressure points in the Falcons' less seasoned middle order.

Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons: Squads

Jalandhar Warriors: Prabhsimran Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vishwa Pratap Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Gupta, Yash Karan, Harjas Singh Tandon, Aryan Yadav, Shaanvir Kalsi, Paras Jaidka, Umesh Gill, Randeep Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Deepinder Cheema, Arpan Walia, Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, Subinay Mahajan, Gourav Markan

Fazilka Falcons: Shubman Gill, Vihaan Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Prerit Dutta, Raghu Sharma, Anmoljeet Singh, Jasan Jindal, Eish Rao, Garv Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Lakshay Kansal, Karanveer Singh, Navpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Jaiveer Bhinder, Ayushmaan Ayushmaan, Pranshu Pratap, Kirandeep Singh, Aarush Latta, Immanuel Deveser

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