Zomato Layoffs: Food-Delivery Giant Cuts 250 Jobs As Hyderabad Customer Support Centre Shuts Down

Leading food delivery giant Zomato has let go off 250 employees in its latest round of layoffs, sources told NDTV Profit. The layoffs have been done based on a recent review of Zomato's Customer Delight operating model and organisational requirements. ''We have decided to reorganise our operations and rationalise the size of the team,'' said sources.

''As part of this change, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue our Customer Delight operations in Hyderabad and organise our in-house operations from a single location in Gurgaon. This decision affects approximately 240 colleagues in Hyderabad. It is not a reflection of their performance, commitment or contribution,'' sources told NDTV Profit on Aug. 31

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Sources also said that in addition to the August salary, the affected colleagues will receive four months' of severance pay, including contractual notice pay and a one-time ex gratia payment. Their medical insurance and access to counselling support will continue until 31 March 2027. The ownership of their company-issued laptops and earphones will also be transferred to them for personal use, and dedicated outplacement assistance will be available to help them identify relevant opportunities.

Explaining the reason behind the job cuts, sources said, ''Our customer support model has changed significantly over the past six months, with more work now managed through specialised external partners. The in-house work that remains needs to operate as one integrated team, closer to our product, technology, analytics and business functions in Gurgaon.''

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