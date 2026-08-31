Lumino Industries vs Priority Jewels vs ESDS Software IPO GMP: Which Offers Highest Listing Gain?

ESDS Software Solution IPO is leading the listing-gain race among three public issues tracked today, while Lumino Industries is close behind. Priority Jewels IPO is also commanding a premium in the grey market as investors assess demand ahead of the respective listing dates.

IPO GMP in Rs Implied Listing Gain ESDS Software Solution 323 75.29% Lumino Industries 57 69.51% Priority Jewels 45 22.50%

GMP and subscription figures will be updated at regular intervals. Check back for the latest numbers and updates.

The public issues of ESDS Software Solution and Priority Jewels opened for subscription on Aug. 28 and will close on Sept. 1. The Lumino Industries IPO opened on Aug. 27 and will close for subscription today, on Aug. 31.

Investors are closely analysing subscription levels, market trends, and grey market premium figures for indications of initial trading behaviour.

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium is Rs 45 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 31. Against the cap price of Rs 200, the expected listing price is Rs 245, translating to an estimated gain of 22.50%.

Priority Jewels IPO Latest Day 2 Subscription Status

The Priority Jewels IPO has been subscribed 13.76 times as of 11:40 a.m. on Monday.

Priority Jewels IPO Details

Jewellery manufacturer Priority Jewels is seeing steady interest across investor categories on its second day of bidding.

Issue Size & Structure : A Rs 91.50 crore public offer consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 45.75 lakh equity shares.

: A Rs 91.50 crore public offer consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 45.75 lakh equity shares. Price Band & Lot Size : Rs 190 to Rs 200 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least 75 shares (1 lot), amounting to Rs 15,000.

: Rs 190 to Rs 200 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least 75 shares (1 lot), amounting to Rs 15,000. Key Dates : The issue closes on Sept. 1. Allotment status will be finalised on Sept. 2, with listing slated for Sept. 4 on both exchanges.

: The issue closes on Sept. 1. Allotment status will be finalised on Sept. 2, with listing slated for Sept. 4 on both exchanges. Lead Manager & Registrar: Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the lead manager; MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar.

Lumino Industries IPO GMP Today

The GMP stood at Rs 57 as of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 31. Adding this to the upper price band of Rs 82 indicates a potential listing price of Rs 139, reflecting an upside of 69.51%.

Lumino Industries IPO Latest Day 3 Subscription Status

The Lumino Industries IPO has been subscribed 23.81 times as of 11:40 a.m. on Day 3 of bidding.

Lumino Industries IPO Details

Power transmission EPC firm Lumino Industries is on the final day of its public bidding process.

Issue Size & Structure : A Rs 700 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 200 crore.

: A Rs 700 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 200 crore. Price Band & Lot Size : Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share. The minimum application lot is 182 shares, requiring a minimum retail commitment of Rs 14,924.

: Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share. The minimum application lot is 182 shares, requiring a minimum retail commitment of Rs 14,924. Key Dates : Bidding closes today, Aug. 31. Share allotment will be finalised on Sept. 1, with stock listing on BSE and NSE scheduled for Sept. 3.

: Bidding closes today, Aug. 31. Share allotment will be finalised on Sept. 1, with stock listing on BSE and NSE scheduled for Sept. 3. Lead Manager & Registrar: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the lead manager; Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar.

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ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today

As of 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 31, shares were trading at a grey market premium of Rs 323. Based on the upper price band of Rs 429, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 752, signalling a listing gain of 75.29%.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Latest Day 2 Subscription Status

The ESDS Software Solution IPO has been subscribed 11.09 times as of 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 31.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Details

Cloud infrastructure and data centre services provider ESDS Software Solution is commanding strong demand in the unofficial market.

Issue Size & Structure : A 100% fresh issue worth Rs 720 crore (1.68 crore equity shares).

: A 100% fresh issue worth Rs 720 crore (1.68 crore equity shares). Price Band & Lot Size : Rs 408 to Rs 429 per share. A minimum bid of 34 shares (1 lot) requires a retail investment of Rs 14,586.

: Rs 408 to Rs 429 per share. A minimum bid of 34 shares (1 lot) requires a retail investment of Rs 14,586. Key Dates : The IPO closes on Sept. 1. Allotment is expected on Sept. 2, with listing on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 4.

: The IPO closes on Sept. 1. Allotment is expected on Sept. 2, with listing on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 4. Lead Manager & Registrar: Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager; MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar.

Lumino vs ESDS Software vs Priority Jewels: Which IPO Offers the Best Listing Gain?

Based on the latest GMP, ESDS Software Solution has the highest implied listing upside and potential per-lot gain among the three IPOs.

ESDS Software Solution: Rs 10,982 per lot (Rs 323 GMP × 34 shares)

Lumino Industries: Rs 10,374 per lot (Rs 57 GMP × 182 shares)

Priority Jewels: Rs 3,375 per lot (Rs 45 GMP × 75 shares)

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

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