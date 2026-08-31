Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13 Years, Explains Decision

Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Divya Mittal has resigned voluntarily from the Indian Administrative Service after around 13 years, bringing an end to a career that saw her serve as a district magistrate in several districts.

The 2013-batch officer announced her decision on X on Sunday, August 30, describing her time in the IAS as an “unforgettable journey”.

In her post, Mittal talked of her journey from a modest upbringing to studying at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, followed by a job in London before she returned to India and joined the civil services.

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Who is Divya Mittal?

Mittal is a 2013-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. She previously served as the District Magistrate of Deoria, according to PTI.

Originally from Rewari, Haryana, she studied Engineering Physics at IIT Delhi and later completed her MBA from IIM Bangalore. Before joining the civil services, she worked in London, including a stint at JP Morgan.

Journey from London to IAS

After completing her MBA, Mittal worked in London before returning to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

According to India Today, she initially cleared the examination and was selected for the Indian Police Service. She appeared for the examination again and secured All India Rank 68, which led to her joining the IAS.

IAS Career

Mittal held several administrative posts during her career, including District Magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria. She later served as Special Secretary in the Revenue Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Her other assignments included a stint as Assistant Secretary at NITI Aayog, Joint Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority and Vice Chairperson of the Bareilly Development Authority, India Today reported.

One of the most notable episodes of Mittal's career came during her tenure in Mirzapur, where she was associated with efforts to bring piped drinking water to Lahuriya Dih village, which had reportedly gone without the facility for decades.

Mittal recalled the experience in her X post, particularly the reaction of an elderly woman in the village after water reached the area.

“That elderly mother from the hill of Lahuriya Dih, who said nothing upon seeing water reach her village for the first time, but with trembling hands touched my head and gave her blessings. The position may be left behind today, but that touch will never leave me in this lifetime,” she wrote.

Why did Divya Mittal Resign?

Mittal told India Today that her decision to leave the IAS was carefully considered and based on her priorities, interests and family. She said it was not prompted by pressure or a sudden development.

For Mittal, the IAS was one chapter of her life rather than its entirety, suggesting that her resignation marks a change in direction rather than the end of her professional journey.

While she has submitted her resignation, it had not been formally accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government at the time of reporting. A senior state government official told Hindustan Times that further action would be taken once the resignation was formally received.

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