'Endless War' Must Become 'End of War': PM Modi Holds Talks With Putin At SCO Sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India supports all peaceful efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling for a shift from a situation of “endless war” to an “end of war”.

In a post on X after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi said the two leaders held “extensive discussions” on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

“Had extensive discussions with President Putin. Discussed the full range of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.

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He added that significant progress had been made across several sectors in recent years, highlighting energy, innovation, space, fertilisers and people-to-people linkages as key areas of the India-Russia relationship.

Speaking during a joint statement with Putin following their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Modi said India continues to advocate peaceful methods to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

“We have to move from a situation of endless war to end of war,” Modi said, adding that it is “humanity's wish” that the conflict ends as soon as possible.

“We keep discussing the matter of Ukraine and the last time we met too, you had explained the situation to me in great detail. As you know, India supports all peaceful methods to resolve the impasse,” he said.

“India advocates for resolving all problems peacefully, which is necessary for all of humanity,” Modi added.

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The remarks reinforce Modi's earlier message that this is “not the era of war”, a position he had articulated during his meeting with Putin two years ago and which drew global attention.

The latest comments come as India continues to maintain close ties with Russia while advocating dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Putin is expected to visit New Delhi in September to attend the BRICS summit.

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