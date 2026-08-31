Anna Hazare Admitted To Bombay Hospital As Condition Deteriorates; Kept In ICU

Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated, NDTV reported. The veteran activist was shifted from a local hospital in Ralegan Siddhi and is currently being kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to NDTV, Hazare is suffering from an acute viral infection and is being closely monitored by doctors. He is reportedly frail, with his medical team conducting detailed tests to assess his condition and determine the next course of treatment.

Hazare was transported to Bombay Hospital in a cardiac ambulance, accompanied by his caretakers from Ralegan Siddhi. Dr Bhansali said medical tests were underway and further treatment would be decided based on the findings.

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The octogenarian activist rose to national prominence during the India Against Corruption movement in 2011. However, he had already been a prominent social worker in Maharashtra for decades, particularly through his campaigns against corruption and efforts focused on rural development.

As recently as July, Hazare met a group of 20 IPS probationers who visited his native village, Ralegan Siddhi, in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. The probationers, who were undergoing training at Hyderabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, visited the village to study its watershed development and rural transformation model.

During the interaction, Hazare reportedly told the probationers that India's youth represent the country's future and stressed the importance of integrity and selfless service in nation-building.

Hazare had also recently backed a protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and criticised the reported use of force by police against protesters during their march towards Parliament on July 20.

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He subsequently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to engage in dialogue with protesting students and address their concerns. Hazare described reports of clashes and police action as painful, arguing that violence, damage to public property and excessive use of force were incompatible with democratic principles.

He also said issues raised by students, including alleged examination paper leaks, recruitment delays and unemployment, should not be viewed only as law-and-order matters but as wider social concerns.

Further details on Hazare's health are awaited as he remains under medical observation in the ICU.

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