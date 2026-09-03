Western Railway Introduces Direct Dadar-Dahanu Road Train Service

Western Railway has announced a daily direct train service from Dadar railway station to Dahanu Road as part of its revised timetable for Mumbai suburban trains.

In a post on X, Western Railway said, “Dadar to Dahanu Road. Now a Direct Journey!”

The new timetable will provide direct connectivity between Dadar and Dahanu Road by integrating an existing Dadar-Virar service with a Virar-Dahanu Road service. The revised service will depart from Dadar at 5:22 pm and arrive at Dahanu Road at 7:30 pm.

According to Western Railway, the direct service will offer a more convenient travel experience for commuters by saving time and making daily journeys smoother.

Earlier, Western Railway introduced a revised timetable for Mumbai suburban trains from September 1. The new schedule brought changes to train timings, routes and halts while keeping the overall number of services unchanged at 1,414.

According to a post by the DRM Mumbai Central on X, the new Suburban Timetable No. 79 aims to better deploy existing services based on passenger demand, operating conditions and congestion points.

Under the revised schedule, six new services will be introduced, while six low-demand services will be withdrawn. The rationalisation will allow Western Railway to redeploy train paths and resources without increasing the total number of suburban services.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Local Train Schedule: Western Railway Tweaks Timetable Effective Sept 1, Adds AC Services

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