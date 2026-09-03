Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NAM vs ZIM T20I Today

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Preview

Namibia will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth match of the Namibia Tri-Nation series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, Sept. 3. Namibia have won and lost one game so far, while Zimbabwe have one win and two defeats from three matches. Namibia are currently placed second on the points table, having started off their campaign on a winning note against South Africa.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, face a must-win clash as another defeat could end their hopes of reaching the final.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Date And Time

The Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I will be played on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m. IST.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Venue

The Zimbabwe vs Namibia T20I match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I live on the FanCode app and website. There is no live TV telecast of the series in India.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Previous Meeting

Zimbabwe edged Namibia by five runs in their previous meeting on Aug. 31. Zimbabwe posted 195/6 in 20 overs, with Ryan Burl top-scoring with an unbeaten 57, while Brad Evans contributed 37 not out. Evans then made a decisive impact with the ball, taking 3/41.

Namibia appeared to be out of the contest during the middle overs of their chase but fought back strongly through Alexander Busing-Volschenk and Zane Green. Volschenk smashed 56 off 29 balls, while Green scored 54, with the pair adding 100 runs. Namibia eventually finished on 190 all out, falling five runs short of victory.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20 Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 16

Namibia won: 8

Zimbabwe won: 8

The two teams are evenly matched in T20Is, with Namibia and Zimbabwe winning eight matches each in their 16 previous meetings.

Namibia T20 Tri Series: Points Table

South Africa lead the table with four points, while Namibia and Zimbabwe have two points each.

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR SA 3 2 1 4 1.386 NAM 2 1 1 2 0.325 ZIM 3 1 2 2 -1.691

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Probable XI

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri and Tafadzwa Tsiga

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Waldo Smith, JJ Smit, Louren Steenkamp, Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Junior Taanyanda

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