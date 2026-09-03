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August Business Update: IEX Reports 20% Growth In Electricity Traded Volume; REC Volume Drops 87%

Around 2.91 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) were traded during the month.

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August Business Update: IEX Reports 20% Growth In Electricity Traded Volume; REC Volume Drops 87%
Image: Pexels
  • Indian Energy Exchange recorded highest monthly electricity volume of 13,938 MUs in August 2026
  • Electricity volume rose 20.2% year-on-year, with energy consumption growing 12.85% in August
  • Day-Ahead Market prices rose 22% to Rs 4.88/unit; Real-Time Market prices increased 30.4%
How do these trading volumes impact IEX stock performance?

 Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has recorded highest ever monthly electricity traded volume of 13,938 MUs in August
2026, marking a 20.2% year-on-year increase, the power trading platform informed the exchanges on Thursday, September 3.

 Around 2.91 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (REC)  were traded during the month. The REC volumes declined 86.6% year-on-year.
Citing government data, IEX highlighted that India's energy consumption touched 169.01 BUs in August 2026, registering a growth of 12.85% on an year-on-year basis.Power demand growth boosted buy bids in the Day-Ahead Market up to 61.7% year-on-year, increasing prices.

ALSO READ: NTPC, Powergrid, Tata Power: BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage; Picks Top Power Bets With Up To 55% Upside — Check Target Prices

The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market stood at Rs 4.88/unit, a 22% increase
year-on-year. The average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market stood at Rs 4.41/unit for the month under review, an increase of 30.4% in comparison to same period last year.

In terms of IEX Green Market that comprises the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, secured 1,091 MU volume in August 2026, against 930 MU in the corresponding month previous year, marking a surge of 17.3%. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for August'26 at Rs 3.92/ unit, increased 5.1% on a year-on-year basis.

For renewable energy, a total of 2.91 lakh RECs were traded in August '26, down 86.6% year-on-year due to lower participation. The trading sessions were held on August 12, 2026 and August 27, 2026 at a clearing price of Rs 370/REC and Rs 350/REC, respectively. The next REC trading sessions are scheduled to be conducted on September 9, 2026 and September 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Feroze Azeez Sees 70–75% Odds For Market Upside, Likes Power Infrastructure

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