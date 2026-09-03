Iran Receives Over $1 Billion From Oil Sales In 11 Days: Report

Iran received more than $1 billion in oil revenues over an 11-day period ending September 2, according to a report by semi-official news agency Fars.

Citing documents reviewed by its reporter, Fars said the oil-related foreign currency was added to Iran's foreign exchange reserves during the period.

The additional funds are expected to strengthen the central bank's ability to meet the country's foreign currency requirements, the report said.

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Al- Jazeera citing Fars reported that Iran's oil sales during the first five months of the current fiscal year have generated revenues equivalent to more than 80% of the oil income projected in the country's 2026-27 budget. Iran's fiscal year runs from March 21, 2026 to March 20, 2027.

Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War

Oil markets remain volatile as investors assess the impact of renewed military tensions between the US and Iran on Middle East supplies.

Brent Oil Futures were trading at $97.25 a barrel, up $1.62, or 1.69%, according to real-time derived data at 17:19:51.

Al-Jazeera reported that the benchmark had swung sharply in the previous session as traders weighed the risk of further disruptions to crude supplies from the region.

Despite the fresh military escalation, oil's gains have been tempered by indications that crude is still moving through the Persian Gulf. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said 17 million barrels of oil exited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, with flows averaging around 8 million barrels a day.

The latest exchange of fire between the US and Iran was described as the most substantial since July, with the conflict now in its seventh month.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliamentary National Security Commission chairman Ebrahim Azizi said the Strait of Hormuz cannot be reopened without Iran's consent.

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Azizi said Iran's adversaries had previously maintained a presence in the region but had now retreated more than 500 miles (800 km). He accused them of resorting to what he called malicious actions because they could not unlock the strait.

He also claimed that sites targeted by Iran had suffered the strongest blows, saying the attacks demonstrated Tehran's ability to carry out its threats.

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