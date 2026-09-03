'No Airline Has Used So Far': Government To Review ATF Price Stabilisation Scheme

The government is set to review its ATF price stabilisation scheme after no airline has come forward to use it so far, the aviation minister said.

“No airline has come forward to use the government's ATF price stabilisation scheme so far”, Aviation Minister said, adding that the government will review the initiative as aviation fuel prices continue to soften.

Talking to media, the minister said the scheme has not been scrapped, but its relevance will be assessed in view of the current trend in ATF prices.

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On airfare monitoring, the minister said airlines generally follow a dynamic-pricing model under normal circumstances. However, the government can intervene and impose fare caps during extraordinary situations.

He said that the government is also discussing a proposal with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airlines to conduct random drug tests of pilots throughout the year.

The minister said the government is considering expanding the existing mandatory dope-testing requirement from 10% to 100%, with random testing carried out during the year.

He stressed that a balance needs to be maintained between strengthening aviation safety and ensuring smooth operations, while reiterating that safety remains the government's priority.

On the Air India Phuket–Delhi flight accident, the minister said the investigation is currently underway and that a preliminary report is expected tomorrow. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the report.

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The DGCA is investigating the engine failure reported on an IndiGo Goa–Delhi flight, the minister said.

The government has been urging SpiceJet to expand its operations and strengthen its financial position. According to the minister, the airline has assured the government that it will take the necessary steps.

An FAA team is scheduled to visit India in November to audit the DGCA. The aviation regulator is currently preparing for the audit, the minister said.

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