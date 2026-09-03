Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection 14: Malayalam Romantic Comedy Remains Steady

Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues its impressive box office run, holding strong as it enters the final stretch of its second week in theatres.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has collected Rs 1.45 crore so far in India on Day 14. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 99.55 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 116.21 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Thursday figures are yet to be reported.

The film was running across 1,372 shows on its 14th day and recorded an overall occupancy of 36%. The Malayalam 2D version registered 25.46% overall occupancy, with 20.25% in the morning and 28% in the afternoon. Evening and night figures are not available yet, the report stated.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Run So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6, and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7. The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 52.30 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story revolves around Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding in her neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin. The film explores themes of love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. The Malayalam romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

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