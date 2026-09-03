Fuel Mix, BS-7 Norms, And Scrapping: Transport Secy Outlines Auto Industry's Biggest Hurdles

Navigating a rapidly changing automotive landscape, the government is finalizing the draft for the next-generation Bharat Stage-VII (BS-7) emission standards, expected in a few months. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is actively addressing structural challenges in powertrain transitions, logistics efficiency, and vehicle recycling, according to a top government official.

Speaking on the key hurdles facing the sector, the Transport Secretary highlighted the growing complexities of a changing powertrain and fuel mix. While the auto industry has been deliberating on these shifts internally, the government is actively engaging in dialogues to support the transition and build a consensus.

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Logistics and Highway Efficiency

A major operational challenge for the commercial sector is the need to move toward higher power-to-weight ratios in logistics. Despite infrastructure improvements, average trucking speeds on Indian highways remain restricted to 48-50 kmph, hampering freight movement. To overcome this bottleneck, the government and industry stakeholders are collaborating to create incentive structures that promote operational efficiency and faster turnaround times.

Tackling Pollution with BS-7 Norms

Curbing vehicular pollution remains a critical priority. The Secretary confirmed that the government is currently holding final consultations for the next iteration of emission regulations. The official draft for the stringent BS-7 emission standards is slated to be published within a couple of months.

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PARIVARTAN Scheme and the Future of Scrapping

Highlighting ongoing sustainability initiatives, the official noted that the PARIVARTAN scheme-a government initiative aimed at replacing old, heavily polluting commercial trucks and buses-has witnessed a "reasonably well" uptake. The MHI views the success of this scheme as a foundational base for introducing further transformative policies in the commercial vehicle space.

Looking forward, the government is actively mulling over frameworks for economic vehicle scrapping and fleet retrofitment. However, the Secretary emphasized that building a robust circular economy is the ultimate prerequisite for these policies to succeed, warning that "recycling needs to become viable, otherwise we'll have a problem."

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