EMS Emerges L1 Bidder For Rajasthan Project. CFO Ashish Tomar Shares Road Ahead, Expansion Plans

EMS Limited, a leading multi-disciplinary EPC company specialising in water, wastewater and sewerage infrastructure, on Thursday announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for a major sewerage project awarded by the Directorate of Local Bodies, Government of Rajasthan.

The project has an estimated value of Rs 218.65 crore (including GST), and covers sewerage and septage management works across six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the districts of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu in Rajasthan.

As of June 30, 2026, the company's order book stood at Rs 2,328.91 crore.

Speaking with NDTV Profit, Ashish Tomar, Managing Director and CFO of EMS Ltd said that the company's expects order inflows worth Rs 1,200 crore. Including the first and second quarter of FY27.

The company's bidding pipeline is in excess of Rs 4,000 crore, and Tomar expects to convert a handsome amount of this pipeline to work orders.

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The current order book of the company stands at around Rs 3,100 crore, while orders worth Rs 750 crore were at L1 stages, where Letter of Intent (LoI) are expected to be received soon, Tomar said.

Speaking on the FY27 revenue target, he said that the company expects FY27 revenue to grow about 25%, and much faster thereafter.

Tomar expects the company's net profit margins to be higher than 15% by the end of this year, and EBITDA margin around 20% for full FY27.

“As soon as the execution takes up, margins will improve,” Tomar said.

EMS has no capex planned for this year, he informed.

On expansion plans, he said that the company is actively participating in projects from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

EMS' working capital cycle is at roughly around 120 days now, and Tomar expects it to come down to industry average of 90 days by end of this year.

At 3:15 PM, EMS shares were trading 0.27% higher at Rs 387.00 apiece on the BSE.

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