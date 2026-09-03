Mirzapur The Movie Day 1 Advance Booking: Gurmmeet Singh Film Sees Strong Pre-Release Ticket Sales

Mirzapur: The Movie is all set to hit cinemas on Friday and the film has already seen a good response in advance bookings.

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial has collected Rs 4.63 crore in gross advance bookings across India for Day 1 so far, excluding block seats. With block seats included, the figure stands at Rs 7.33 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Strong Hindi Response

The Hindi version has recorded most of the advance bookings so far. It has sold 1,61,907 tickets across 8,559 shows, earning around Rs 4.62 crore at an average ticket price of Rs 248. The Telugu version has sold 1,179 tickets across 77 shows, collecting around Rs 1.48 lakh.

Combined, the Hindi and Telugu versions have sold 1,63,086 tickets across 8,636 shows.

NCR Leads

Among the major cities, the National Capital Region has the highest gross at Rs 90.09 lakh for the Hindi version in advance gross bookings, which rises to Rs 1.4 crore with block seats. Mumbai follows with Rs 39.27 lakh, while Lucknow has recorded Rs 19.81 lakh. Bengaluru stands at Rs 17.53 lakh and Pune at Rs 16.11 lakh. Hyderabad has added Rs 12.66 lakh.

For the Telugu version, Hyderabad has recorded the highest booking figure at Rs 57.6K, followed by Vijayawada at Rs 10.54K and Vizag-Visakhapatnam at Rs 7.29K.

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State-Wise Advance Sales

Uttar Pradesh has seen bookings of Rs 75.40 lakh, while Maharashtra has recorded Rs 69.32 lakh. Gujarat has contributed Rs 44.91 lakh, followed by West Bengal at Rs 21.05 lakh, Rajasthan at Rs 22.05 lakh and Madhya Pradesh at Rs 19.17 lakh. Karnataka has added Rs 18.30 lakh to the total.

Several markets are showing strong booking demand ahead of release. Uttar Pradesh has 54 almost-full shows and 91 filling-fast shows. The NCR has recorded 31 almost-full and 59 filling-fast shows, while Bihar has 36 almost-full and 21 filling-fast shows.

About The Film

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the popular crime franchise to the big screen. The story continues the franchise's world of power struggles, revenge and conflict.

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang feature in key roles.

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