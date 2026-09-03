Dhamaal 4 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ajay Devgn Starrer Online?

Dhamaal 4 is set to make its way to streaming after completing its theatrical run. The comedy film brings back several familiar faces from the franchise while adding new characters to the story.

Dhamaal 4 Story

Dhamaal 4 revolves around a mysterious map linked to the hidden treasure of Shaitaan Singh. The map carries a symbol that creates confusion as the characters try to figure out whether it is a “W” or an “M”.

IRS officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, gets involved in the treasure hunt along with his friends. As different groups race to find the hidden fortune, they face several comic situations and unexpected challenges. The film also adds a crime element to the story, along with its usual comedy and adventure.

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Dhamaal 4 Cast And Production

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is backed by T-Series Films, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios and Maruti International.

The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaha Shah and Brijendra Kala. Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi appear in special cameos.

Dhamaal Franchise

The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007 with the first film starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Dutt and Ashish Chaudhary. It was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

Dhamaal 4 has grossed Rs 230.11 crore worldwide. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, its India gross stands at Rs 199.26 crore, while the overseas collection is Rs 30.85 crore. Its net collection in India stands at Rs 167.82 crore across 203,308 shows.

Dhamaal 4 OTT Release Date And Platform

Dhamaal 4 will start streaming on Netflix from September 4, 2026. The film will now be available for viewers who missed its theatrical release or want to watch it again from home.

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