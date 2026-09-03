Wall Street Today: US-Iran Tensions, Broadcom Earnings To Jobs Data — Five Key Factors That May Impact US Stock Market On Sept 3

US stock futures were mixed before the opening bell on Thursday, September 3 follwoing a cautious start to the month as bond yields surged amid renewed tensions between US and Iran drove oil higher, raising inflation concerns and bets on a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.

Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.21% to $29,126, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures was marginally down 0.03% to $53,141, while S&P 500 futures was down 0.06% at $7,671.5.

Here are five key factors to watch out for ahead of the opening of the Indian stock market today.

US jobs data

Investors will be focusing on labour-market development s ahead of nonfarm payrolls report. The US nonfarm payroll report is scheduled for release on Friday, September 4, 2026, at 08:30 AM Eastern Time by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.The data is expected to significantly influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's September policy decision.

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Broadcom earnings

Focus will be on chipmaker Broadcom Inc. shares post earnongs as the stock fell in premarket trading. Shares tumbled after its Q4 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations, bringing attention to lofty valuations of AI stocks.



Oil Prices

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after a three-day rally amid hopes easing tensions between US-Iran and possibility of continued crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude traded near $95 a barrel after climbing more than 8% over the previous three sessions. West Texas Intermediate was below $91.



Easing Treasury Yields

The 10-year Treasury note yield slipped to 4.776% on Thursday after amrkinh a new multiyear high on Wednesday as inflation and renewed global tensions sparked concern among investors. The 30-year Treasury yield was stood at 5.25%, while the yield on the 2-year yield was down around at 4.317%.

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