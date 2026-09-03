Swiggy Announces Entry Into Travel Segment With CREW Personal Travel Concierge App

Food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy, which owns Instamart, on Thursday announced its foray into the travel segment with CREW, a premium concierge offering.

The offering is now live on the CREW app, exclusively for paid members and invited travellers.

Announcing the foray into travel with CREW, Swiggy stated, "This builds on a year of learnings since CREW's debut as a broader personal concierge service. Those learnings consistently pointed to travel as the category with the strongest demand for seamless, end-to-end convenience, making it the natural next step in CREW's evolution."

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Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "The problem was never the destination. It was always the gap between the booking and the experience. That's what we built CREW for. A personal travel concierge that stays with you before the trip, through the trip, and when the plan inevitably needs a new plan."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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