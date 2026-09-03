Upcoming Hindi Movies In September, October 2026: Release Dates, Plot And More

September and October 2026 are packed with exciting Hindi releases, with films spanning action, crime, romance, comedy and mythology across theatres and OTT platforms.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming releases to plan your watchlist.

September 2026 Releases

Gandhari

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the thriller follows Bani, a mother who sets out to find her abducted daughter and is forced to confront a dangerous world along the way.

Streaming from September 3, 2026, on Netflix.

Mirzapur: The Movie

Gurmmeet Singh's crime drama brings the popular characters into a new story involving power struggles, revenge and conflict.

Releasing in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the comedy-drama revolves around an unusual situation that brings its characters together and leads to a series of unexpected events.

Releasing in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Haiwaan

Priyadarshan's action thriller centres on a dangerous conflict that brings two very different men into a tense and unpredictable situation.

Releasing in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Ghamasaan

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the intense drama follows characters caught in a dangerous conflict that gradually pushes them towards difficult choices.

Streaming from September 11, 2026, on ZEE5.

Last Man in Tower

Ben Rekhi's drama centres on residents of a tower who find themselves caught in a tense battle over their homes and future.

Releasing in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Vibe

Directed by Kunal Khemu, the drama follows characters whose lives change as relationships, personal conflicts and unexpected situations bring them together.

Releasing in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Daayra

Meghna Gulzar's crime drama follows a complex investigation in which the search for truth takes its central characters into dangerous territory.

Releasing in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Love Lottery

Directed by Arvind Pandey, the courtroom drama follows Kartik, who becomes the prime suspect after his wife is murdered and must fight to prove his innocence.

Releasing in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Bharat Desh Hai Mera

Adarsh Jain's social drama explores patriotism and the idea of India through the experiences and struggles of its characters.

Releasing in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Om Ka Hari

Directed by Harish Vyas, the family drama explores relationships, personal struggles and questions of identity through its central characters.

Releasing in theatres on September 18, 2026.

The Paradise

The action drama follows a community facing oppression and fighting against powerful forces threatening its survival.

Releasing in theatres on September 24, 2026.

The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the fantasy thriller combines mystery and supernatural elements against the backdrop of a mysterious forest.

Releasing in theatres on September 25, 2026.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki

Abhishek Singh's mythological film brings the story of Lord Ram and key events from the Ramayana to the big screen.

Releasing in theatres on September 25, 2026.

Oye Chill Maar

Directed by Nitin Rokade, the youthful comedy-drama revolves around friendship, relationships and the unexpected situations that shape the lives of its young characters.

Releasing in theatres on September 25, 2026.

October 2026 Releases

T-178

The upcoming project, produced by T-Series Films, is directed by an as-yet-unannounced filmmaker, while details about its storyline and cast are yet to be revealed.

Releasing in theatres on October 1, 2026.

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Dhasal

Directed by Varuna Madanlal Rana, the drama is backed by Bioscope Films, while its plot details remain under wraps.

Releasing in theatres on October 1, 2026.

Drishyam: The Conclusion

Abhishek Pathak's crime thriller brings Vijay Salgaonkar's story towards its final chapter as the long-running mystery surrounding his family takes another turn.

Releasing in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Valmiki Ramayana

Directed by Bhavna Talwar, the mythological epic brings the ancient Ramayana, traditionally attributed to sage Valmiki, to the big screen.

Releasing in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Prem Keetanu

Apoorv Singh Karki's romantic drama explores love and relationships as its central characters deal with the complications that come with their emotions and choices.

Releasing in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Bokshi

Directed by Bhargav Saikia, the mystery thriller blends supernatural elements with an investigation as its characters uncover disturbing secrets surrounding a case.

Releasing in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Udta Teer

Aakash Kaushik's comedy follows its central characters as an unusual situation sets off a chain of unexpected and humorous events.

Releasing in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Raftaar

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, the drama follows its lead characters through an intense journey, with further details about the story being kept under wraps.

Releasing in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Avinash Arun's biographical drama tells the story of lawyer Ujjwal Nikam and his work on several high-profile criminal cases.

Releasing in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Nayyi Navelli

Directed by Balaji Mohan, the upcoming drama stars Yami Gautam, while details about the storyline are yet to be revealed.

Releasing in theatres on October 16, 2026.

ALSO READ: Gandhari OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Action Thriller?

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