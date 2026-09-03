iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Orders Could Begin On September 12 — What We Know About Price, Specification

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro could follow an unusual launch schedule this year. The company has confirmed its September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to be unveiled. However, reports suggest that pre-orders may not open on the usual Friday and could instead begin on September 12.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro launch could break from the company's usual release-day routine this year. Apple has confirmed its September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to make their debut. However, reports suggest that pre-orders could open on Saturday, September 12, rather than the customary Friday launch.

The reported timing would also avoid September 11, a significant date in the US, which falls on the Friday immediately after Apple's event this year.

iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Order Date

According to MacRumors, Apple's iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders could begin on Saturday, September 12, rather than September 11. The report points to Apple's history of avoiding a Friday pre-order date when it falls on September 11.

Forbes has also reported September 12 as the expected pre-order date. Apple has not confirmed the pre-order schedule yet. The September 9 launch event, however, is official and will begin at 10:30pm IST in India.

Camera

Camera improvements are expected to be among the major changes. Reports from Tom's Guide suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could retain a triple 48MP rear-camera setup, while a variable aperture main camera is also being tipped, potentially as a Pro Max exclusive feature.

ALSO READ; iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Launch: Price, Camera, Battery, Colours And More

Battery Upgrades

Battery capacity is also expected to increase. 91mobiles lists the iPhone 18 Pro with a battery of around 4,288mAh, although this remains a leaked specification and Apple has not confirmed the figure. The Pro Max is tipped to get a substantially larger battery.

Display And Colours

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could continue with a larger 6.9-inch screen. A smaller Dynamic Island has also been widely reported. Dark Cherry is among the most widely reported new colour options, although the final colour lineup remains unconfirmed.

iPhone 18 Pro Expected Price

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to cost more in India, with recent reports putting the starting price at around Rs 1,39,900. LiveMint reported a similar expected starting price for the Pro lineup.

Earlier reports from MacRumors had suggested that Apple could retain the US starting price of $1,099 for the iPhone 18 Pro, meaning the final Indian price could depend on Apple's pricing strategy and taxes.

Apple is expected to reveal the final specifications, prices and pre-order schedule at its September 9 event.

ALSO READ; Is iPhone 18 Pro Worth The Wait? Or Should You Go Directly For iPhone 20? Find Out

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.