FLY91 Places $1 Billion Order For 40 ATR 72-600 Aircraft

Goa-based regional airline FLY91 has placed an order for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft in a deal valued at approximately $1 billion, marking the largest-ever ATR order globally by a regional airline. The order is expected to significantly expand FLY91's fleet and network as the airline looks to strengthen regional air connectivity across India.

FLY91 currently operates around 280 weekly flights connecting 12 cities. The airline is also set to commence operations to Tirupati later this month. The company said the latest order will provide the scale required to build a much larger regional network, with FLY91 poised for exponential expansion to more than 60 aircraft over the coming years.

FLY91 began operations in March 2024 and currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft, with bases in Goa and Hyderabad. The airline has positioned itself around regional connectivity, particularly on underserved routes where demand for direct air links remains strong.

ALSO READ: Abhinandan Varthaman, Who Downed Pakistani Jet, Joins Private Airline As Pilot

The addition of 40 aircraft will substantially increase FLY91's capacity and allow it to expand beyond its existing network of 12 cities. The ATR 72-600 is a turboprop aircraft designed for regional operations and is suited to connecting smaller cities and airports.

Abhinandan Varthaman Joins FLY91

Separately, former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined FLY91 as a pilot, according to sources cited by PTI. Varthaman joined the airline in August, the sources said.

When contacted, a FLY91 spokesperson said personal information about employees was a private matter and declined to comment.

Neither Varthaman nor FLY91 has officially confirmed the specifics of his role or responsibilities at the airline.

Varthaman's move marks a transition from military aviation to the commercial aviation sector and comes as India's regional airline industry continues to expand.

Varthaman shot to national prominence in February 2019 when he downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan, in the aftermath of the Balakot air strikes. His aircraft was hit during the engagement, and he was captured after ejecting into Pakistani territory, where he was held for three days before being released amid heightened diplomatic pressure. The episode made him a household name in India and drew global attention to the India-Pakistan military standoff at the time.

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