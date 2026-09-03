Abhinandan Varthaman, Who Downed Pakistani Jet, Joins Private Airline As Pilot

Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot.

Sources told PTI that Varthaman joined the airline as a pilot in August.

When contacted, a FLY91 spokesperson told that personal information about employees was a private matter and declined to comment.

FLY91, which began operations in March 2024, currently runs a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft, with bases in Goa and Hyderabad.

Who Is Abhinandan Varthaman

Varthaman shot to national prominence in February 2019 when he downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan, in the aftermath of the Balakot air strikes.

His aircraft was hit during the engagement, and he was captured after ejecting into Pakistani territory, where he was held for three days before being released amid heightened diplomatic pressure. The episode made him a household name in India and drew global attention to the India-Pakistan military standoff at the time.

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For his conduct during the dogfight, Varthaman was honoured with the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry award, in 2021. His award citation credited him with displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the encounter.

From Cockpit To Commercial Skies

Varthaman's move to FLY91 marks his transition from military aviation to the commercial sector, joining a growing list of decorated defence personnel who have taken up roles in India's expanding regional airline industry.

FLY91 has positioned itself as a key player in enhancing regional connectivity, particularly to under-served routes, since its launch.

Neither Varthaman nor the airline has issued an official statement confirming the specifics of his role or responsibilities at the carrier.

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