England Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ireland Tour Of England

Ireland will take on England in the second ODI of their three-match series at County Ground, Derby, on Thursday, Sept. 3, with the hosts leading 1-0. England won the first ODI by six wickets after chasing down Ireland's 282-run target in 38.1 overs.

England Women vs Ireland Women: Date And Time

The England Women vs Ireland Women match will be played on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 5:30 p.m. IST onwards.

England Women vs Ireland Women: Venue

The England Women vs Ireland Women match will be played at County Ground, Derby.

England Women vs Ireland Women: Live Telecast

The England Women vs Ireland Women match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD.

England Women vs Ireland Women: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the match between England Women vs Ireland Women on the Sony LIV app and website.

England Women vs Ireland Women: Probable XI

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jodi Grewcock, Alice Capsey (w), Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean (c), Mady Villiers, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Ireland Women: Gaby Lewis (c), Alice Tector, Amy Hunter (w), Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Kia McCartney

England Women vs Ireland Women Preview

England have rested regular captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has been managing a calf injury.

Alongside Sciver-Brunt, the hosts have chosen to rest Dani Wyatt Hodge, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell.

Gaby Lewis will continue to lead Ireland, but Alana Dalzell, Sarah Forbes and Aimee Maguire will miss out on the three-match series due to injuries. All-rounder Arlene Kelly and Alice Tector are set to return after having gained full fitness.

The series is also part of the ICC Women's Championship cycle, which will determine qualification for the 2029 Women's ODI World Cup.

England Women vs Ireland Women: Squads

England: Charlie Dean (c), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli (wicketkeeper), Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Lauren Filler, Sophia Dunkley, Jodi Grewcock, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Mady Villiers, Grace Potts, Issy Wong.

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Christina Coulter-Reilly (wicketkeeper), Amy Hunter (wicketkeeper), Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Kia McCartney, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector.

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