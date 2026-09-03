Great Eastern Shipping Fixes Record Date For Rs 900 Crore Buyback — Check Details

Great Eastern Shipping Company has fixed September 4, 2026 as the opening date for its Rs 900 crore share buyback, following the board's approval of the proposed repurchase through the open market route. In an exchange filing, the company said its board, at a meeting held on August 27, 2026, approved the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each from shareholders and beneficial owners, excluding promoters and members of the promoter group.

The company will undertake the buyback at a maximum price of Rs 1,530 per equity share, with the aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 900 crore.

At the maximum buyback size and price, Great Eastern Shipping could repurchase up to 58,82,352 equity shares. This would represent approximately 4.12% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital as of August 27, 2026. The company clarified that the actual number of shares repurchased and the corresponding percentage of the paid-up capital will be determined after completion of the buyback.

Great Eastern Shipping Buyback: Shareholding Details

According to the latest shareholding pattern, the promoter and promoter group hold a 30.07% stake in Great Eastern Shipping, equivalent to around 4.29 crore equity shares. Foreign investors, including FPIs, FIIs, NRIs, foreign banks and overseas corporate bodies, hold a 29.83% stake, representing approximately 4.26 crore shares.

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Mutual funds, financial institutions, banks, AIFs, NBFCs and insurance companies collectively hold 12.49%, or around 1.78 crore shares. The remaining 27.60% stake, representing approximately 3.94 crore shares, is held by other public shareholders, including individuals, corporates and trusts.

Based on the indicative maximum number of shares that could be bought back, the promoter and promoter group's shareholding is expected to increase to 31.37%, while their holding would remain at around 4.29 crore equity shares. Public shareholders are expected to hold the remaining 68.63%, or approximately 9.39 crore shares, after the buyback.

The company cautioned that the post-buyback shareholding pattern is indicative and could vary depending on the actual number of shares repurchased under the buyback.

The open-market buyback allows the company to purchase eligible shares from the market at prices up to the maximum buyback price of Rs 1,530 per share, subject to applicable regulations and the overall Rs 900 crore limit.

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