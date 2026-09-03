Gandhari Social Media Reviews: Taapsee Pannu Wins Praise; Film Gets Mixed Reactions

Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari has has received mixed reactions from viewers and film critics on social media. While several users have praised Taapsee's performance, action sequences and the film's central concept, others have criticised its writing, pacing and overall execution.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja gave the film a rating of 2 stars and described it as a long-drawn film with only a few exciting moments. He appreciated the relevance of its subject, which revolves around missing children and sex trafficking, and also found the basic concept interesting.

Meanwhile, P. Rekha shared a much more positive reaction, praising the film for its action, suspense and intensity. She called Taapsee's performance her fiercest yet and highlighted the film's dark tone and unexpected twists.

Film critic Fenil Seta also praised Taapsee's performance in the film's author-backed role. He called Ishwak Singh's performance sincere, while also mentioning the work of Jatin Sarna and Mita Vashisht.

However, he felt that Ishwak's performance was affected by the writing. In another post, Seta described Gandhari as an average watch that works mainly because of its concept and Taapsee's performance.

Another review by Lalit Tiwari praised the film's intriguing world, performances and action but felt that director Devashish Makhija's direction falters in places.

Fenil Seta also pointed out that Gandhari has a runtime of 116 minutes and moves at a fast pace. He highlighted the film's blindness track and the mysterious town inhabited by the Bahrupi community as unusual elements of the story.

Not all reactions were positive. Renuka Vyavahare gave the film 2.5 stars and felt that it attempts to be a spiritual successor to Kahaani but lacks the tension, thrills and compelling storytelling of that film.

Meanwhile, Aavishkar gave a strongly negative reaction, criticising the screenplay and saying the film was not worth the time spent watching it.

Gandhari Cast And Characters

Taapsee Pannu plays Bani, while Myrah Shivan portrays her young daughter, whose disappearance sets the events of the film in motion.

The supporting cast includes Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna, Prashant Narayanan, Chandan Roy, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Priti Shroff and Subham Basu.

About 'Gandhari'

Directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. The film combines elements of drama, action and thriller while exploring themes of motherhood, loss and the search for justice.

The story is set against the backdrop of a dangerous world where missing children become part of a larger criminal network. Through Bani's journey, the film focuses on the lengths a mother can go to when searching for her child and confronting those responsible.

ALSO READ: Gandhari OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Action Thriller?

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