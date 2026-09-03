Chelsea's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Morgan Rogers To Emi Martinez — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

Chelsea underwent another major squad rebuild during the 2026 summer transfer window, bringing in a mix of established Premier League players and promising young talent. The Blues also made several significant moves under new manager Xabi Alonso.

1. Morgan Rogers (£117 Million)

Morgan Rogers became Chelsea's biggest signing of the summer after joining from Aston Villa for a reported £117 million. This surpasses the £107 million fee Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernández in 2023, making it the biggest transfer in the club's history.

The England international had established himself as one of the Premier League's leading attacking talents at Villa and was part of the Three Lions squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 24-year-old provides Chelsea with another versatile attacking option and signed a long-term contract with the Blues.

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2. Maxence Lacroix (£52 Million)

Chelsea signed France defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace for a reported £52 million. The 26-year-old centre-back joined after impressing during his first season at Palace and also represented France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lacroix adds pace, physicality and Premier League experience to Chelsea's defence and has signed a contract running until 2032.

3. Marco Palestra (£43 Million)

Marco Palestra joined Chelsea from Atalanta for a reported £47 million, becoming the club's first signing of the summer. The Italian right-back, who can also operate further forward, arrived after developing through Atalanta's system and has signed a contract running until 2033.

Chelsea see the 21-year-old as a long-term option who can add further versatility to their defensive setup.

4. Emiliano Martínez (£7.5 Million)

Emiliano Martínez joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for a reported £7.5 million, signing a three-year contract with the Blues.

The Argentina international arrives with significant experience, having spent six seasons at Villa and made 256 appearances for the club. The 34-year-old goalkeeper was also instrumental in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

5. Jordan Henderson (Free Transfer)

Jordan Henderson joined Chelsea from Brentford on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract with the Blues in August.

The experienced England international returns to London after a spell at Brentford, bringing more than a decade of top-level experience, having previously captained Liverpool and played for Al-Ettifaq.

The 36-year-old midfielder adds leadership and experience to Chelsea's squad as the club continues to blend established players with younger talent.

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