Arsenal's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Bruno Guimaraes To Ezri Konsa — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

Premier League champions Arsenal strengthened their squad during the 2026 summer transfer window, making key additions in midfield, defence and attack. Here are the club's five biggest signings by reported transfer fee.

The Gunners also made several high-profile moves as they look to build on their domestic success and compete on multiple fronts this season.

1. Bruno Guimarães (£75 Million)

Bruno Guimaraes became Arsenal's biggest signing of the summer after joining from Newcastle United for £75 million. Guimarães joined Newcastle in 2022 from Lyon and has captained the club the past two seasons.

The Brazil international will add experience and quality to Mikel Arteta's midfield after establishing himself as one of the Premier League's leading central midfielders.

2. Ezri Konsa (£55 Million)

Arsenal signed England defender Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa for a deal of £55 million, as reported by ESPN. The 28-year-old provides further depth and Premier League experience in defence, with the move coming after William Saliba suffered a long-term injury.

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3. Piero Hincapié (£34.5 Million)

Arsenal made Piero Hincapié's move from Bayer Leverkusen permanent after his loan spell at the club.

The Ecuador international had played a key role in Arsenal's title-winning campaign and was retained to strengthen Arteta's defensive options. Sports Illustrated lists the permanent deal at £34.5 million.

4. Christos Tzolis (£34 Million)

Christos Tzolis joined Arsenal from Club Brugge for a deal of £34 million, as reported by Sky Sports.

The Greek winger arrived after scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists in the Belgian Pro League last season, and was brought in to add pace and attacking depth following Leandro Trossard's departure.

5. Illan Meslier (Free Transfer)

Illan Meslier joined Arsenal as a free agent after leaving Leeds United. The 26-year-old goalkeeper brings considerable Premier League experience from Leeds and provides additional competition and depth in Arsenal's goalkeeping department.

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