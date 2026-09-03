Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber And Educator To Reportedly Enter Salman Khan's Show

Popular YouTuber and educator Nitish Rajput is reportedly set to enter Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20. Rajput is widely known for his research-based informational content on social, historical and political topics.

His reported shift from a research-focused YouTube creator to a reality-show participant is expected to draw interest from both his existing followers and television audiences.

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Who Is Nitish Rajput?

Nitish Rajput is known for his videos on current affairs, social issues and governance, which often spark public discussion. He has 8.55 million subscribers on YouTube.

According to media reports, Rajput was born in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He spent his early years in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, before moving to Delhi.

Rajput recently came into the spotlight for his investigative content on the SSC examination system. In February 2026, his video examining issues related to examination processes, procurement and supplier management sparked a wider debate among candidates and online viewers.

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His reported participation in Bigg Boss 20 has generated buzz on social media, with fans eager to see how the research-focused creator navigates an environment centred on personal interactions, challenges and constant public scrutiny.

If he enters the Bigg Boss 20 house, audiences will get an opportunity to see a different side of the creator beyond his familiar research-driven digital content.

Rajput is expected to join a diverse mix of celebrities and influencers reportedly being considered for the upcoming season. While the complete contestant list is yet to be officially announced, Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill are currently competing for one confirmed spot, with fans deciding who enters the house. The contestant who receives more votes will reportedly secure the spot.

Meanwhile, other names rumoured to be associated with Bigg Boss 20 include Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Khushi Dubey, rapper Santy Sharma, Isha Rikhi, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, influencer Arishfa Khan, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Touqeer, Geeta Basra and Showik Chakraborty.

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