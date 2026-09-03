Ramayana Release Data: When Will Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi's Film Hit Big Screens — Check Details

Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced November 6 as the global theatrical release date for Ramayana, the much-awaited Indian epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

The film will arrive in Indian theatres two days later with its release timed around the Diwali holiday.

Ramayana is the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the ancient epic, with the second instalment scheduled to release during Diwali 2027. The Diwali release holds special significance, as the festival is associated with Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including English, as the makers aim to take the story to audiences across different countries.

​About Ramayana

The story follows Rama and Sita during their exile and the events that unfold after Sita's abduction by Ravana, which sets the stage for the epic battle between Rama and Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita and Yash portrays Ravana. Nitesh Tiwari has directed the movie, with a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan.

Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have composed the music for the film. Action sequences have been designed by Terry Notary and Guy Norris, while Ramsey Avery and Ravi Bansal have worked on the production design.

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DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company known for films such as Dune, Interstellar and Inception, is handling the VFX. Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios is producing the film along with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The film has been promoted internationally, with its trailer unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Namit Malhotra said in July that the team wants to honour the legacy of the Ramayana while making a film that can connect with audiences worldwide.

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