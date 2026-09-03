iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Apple Event Just Days Away — 5 Biggest Upgrades To Expect

Apple's next-generation Pro iPhones are just around the corner, and this year's upgrade could bring more than a faster processor and a refreshed design. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut at Apple's September 9 event, with a growing stream of leaks and reports pointing to notable changes across the camera system, battery, display and colour options.

Ahead of the official launch, here are five of the biggest upgrades reportedly coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Bigger Battery

Battery life could get a noticeable boost with the iPhone 18 Pro series. According to MacRumors, leaked information suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro could have a 4,288mAh battery, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 5,567mAh battery.

For comparison, the US versions of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly have 4,252mAh and 5,088mAh batteries, respectively.

The larger batteries, along with expected improvements in the processor and display, could help the new models offer longer battery life.

Variable Aperture Camera​

The camera system is expected to receive one of the biggest changes. According to 9to5Mac, Apple could introduce a variable aperture for the main camera on the iPhone 18 Pro.

The technology would allow the camera to control how much light reaches the sensor. This could give users more flexibility when taking photographs in different lighting conditions.

ALSO READ; iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Launch: Price, Camera, Battery, Colours And More

Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple could also make a change to the front of the iPhone. Reports suggest that the Dynamic Island may become smaller on the iPhone 18 Pro models.

MacRumors has reported that one leak claims the Dynamic Island could be around 35 percent narrower than the current version. A smaller cutout could leave more usable space on the display.

Black Colour Could Return To Lineup

Apple could also change the colour options for its new Pro iPhones. Report suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models could come in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue and Black. Gadgets 360 has also reported the latest three colour claim, referring to the possible shades as Burgundy, Pure Black and Sky Blue.

Display

The display size is not expected to change significantly. MacRumors reports that the iPhone 18 Pro could continue with a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may retain a 6.9-inch display.

The bigger change could be in the display technology. Apple is reportedly working on an upgraded LTPO+ technology that could improve power efficiency.

ALSO READ; Apple Event Countdown: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Set For Release? What We Know So Far

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