Drivers May Lose Licence Points For Offences, Gain Rewards For Safe Driving: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government is working on launching graded point system for drivers license, vehicle registration. Speaking at the 66th SIAM Annual Convention, Gadkari said that India's road safety is very problematic and that we are number one in accidents.

To improve road safety, Gadkari said the government is also working on a mechanism where people breaking safety rules may get their driving licences cancelled, while responsible driving will get incentives. Under the proposed system, traffic offences would lead to points being deducted from a driver's licence. The licence could be suspended once the deductions cross a prescribed limit. Responsible drivers would also receive "good" points.

"This very important and good scheme. Every offence will cut points on the driving licence, and after a particular limit the licence will get suspended or even cancelled further. However, people with good points will get incentives from insurance companies and other benefits," the minister said.

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Highlighting concerns over bus safety, the minister said accidents involving buses claimed 3,855 lives in 2024. He said the government had introduced a bus body code as part of a new safety regime. Gadkari also warned that stern action would be taken against Regional Transport Offices found violating or failing to enforce the prescribed norms.

Gadkari on Wednesday also emphasised the urgent need to educate and train drivers of heavy vehicles and construction equipment, saying there is currently no mandatory provision for such training in the country.

The minister said he had urged leading equipment manufacturers, including JCB India, to introduce structured training programmes for operators. "I have already requested companies like JCB and others that you should have a training programme. Before selling your equipment, you should give training to the drivers. That is very important," he said.

Gadkari said the government was also working to raise awareness among stakeholders across the road transport and construction sectors to improve safety and operational efficiency.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry is seeking to strengthen safety standards, mandate advanced driver-assistance systems and reduce accidents involving commercial and heavy vehicles.

Citing road fatality figures, Gadkari said India recorded 81,780 deaths involving two-wheeler riders, the highest number globally. He added that failure to wear seat belts resulted in 14,466 deaths, while hit-and-run incidents claimed 34,030 lives. "Now in our country, the two-wheeler deaths stand at 81,780, highest in the world. Seat belt non-use, 14,466 deaths; hit-and-run cases, 34,030," Gadkari said. Wrong-side driving, drink-driving and mobile phone use while driving were among the other major causes of road accidents, he added.

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