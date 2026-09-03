Autoline Industries Share Price Jumps 16% After Rs 100 Crore Order From Tata Motors PV

Autoline Industries share price surged nealry 16% in intraday trade on Thursday after the auto component manufacturer announced a new business award from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd for supplying components for SUV applications. The smallcap stock jumped as much as 15.97% to Rs 98.49 apiece on the BSE.

Investors are tracking the order for its potential to add to Autoline's revenue and deepen its engagement with a major original equipment manufacturer.

Tata Motors SUV Order To Add Rs 100 Crore Revenue

Autoline Industries said that the business order covers components for SUVs, including vehicles powered by internal combustion engines as well as electric vehicles. Following the scheduled programme ramp-up, the order is expected to generate annual incremental revenue of approximately Rs 100 crore, subject to Tata Motors' production schedules and actual requirements.

The company said the order marks an important milestone for its growth at Sanand and reflects continued confidence in its engineering, tooling and manufacturing capabilities.

The programme will be supported by Autoline's manufacturing network, including Industry 4.0-enabled processes, automation and data-driven production systems. These capabilities are expected to support the quality, cost and delivery requirements of the programme.

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Shivaji Akhade, Managing Director of Autoline Industries, said the award strengthens the company's relationship with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and supports its strategy of sustainable growth through deeper OEM engagement, advanced manufacturing and value-added products.

“This business award reflects the strength of Autoline's engineering and manufacturing capabilities and the continued confidence of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited in the Company. Our focus remains on executing the programme with discipline across quality, cost, delivery and capacity readiness. The award further strengthens our relationship with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and supports our strategy of achieving sustainable growth through deeper OEM engagement, advanced manufacturing and value-added products,” Akhade commented.

Autoline Industries Stock Price Performance

Autoline Industries' shares have been up for over a year, gaining close to 30% during the period. So far in 2026, the smallcap stock has gained around 18%.

In the past 52 weeks, the stock traded within the range of Rs 48.35 to Rs 104 apiece on NSE, and currently has a market cap of Rs 415.5 crore.

At 2:05 pm, Autoline Industries share price was trading 12.11% higher at Rs 95.20 apiece on the BSE.

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