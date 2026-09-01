Tata Motors PV Stock: JLR's Fast Lane Is Getting Crowded; Kotak Institutional Equities Slashes Fair Value

Kotak Institutional Equities On TMPV: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' (TMPV) luxury road is getting harder to navigate. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is facing intensifying competition as the shift to electric vehicles opens the premium segment to Chinese rivals, while rising costs and a difficult transition to EVs threaten to keep pressure on margins.

That said, Kotak Institutional Equities analysts Rishi Vora and Apurva Desai have lowered the fair value (FV) to Rs 285 from Rs 310, while retaining their ‘Sell' rating.

The brokerage said structural pressures at JLR, execution risks around its US strategy and limited room for improvement in the domestic passenger-vehicle business keep the outlook challenging.

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JLR Faces A Tougher Premium-Car Race

The biggest concern is the competitive landscape at JLR.

Kotak pointed to rising battery-electric vehicle penetration in the EU and UK, which is lowering entry barriers for Chinese automakers in premium vehicles. The brokerage specifically flagged the growing threat to JLR's Defender franchise, with Denza's B5 entering the UK at near parity to the Defender.

“Any meaningful erosion in Defender volumes could have a disproportionate impact on JLR's earnings profile,” Kotak said.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport remain relatively insulated because Chinese players currently lack comparable brand equity in the GBP100,000-plus segment. However, competition from BMW and Mercedes-Benz remains.

Kotak also sees a structural disadvantage for JLR in the EV transition. Battery, vehicle architecture and computing investments require scale, which the brokerage believes JLR lacks.

With 54% of JLR revenue coming from the UK, Europe and China, Kotak said the pace of electrification and rising competition remain key risks.

US Pivot Offers An Opportunity, but Execution Matters

JLR's push towards the US is strategically sound in Kotak's view, particularly as competition intensifies in Europe and China remains structurally challenging.

But execution remains the key issue.

JLR is among the few premium automakers without local US production. Kotak estimates tariff costs at around GBP400 million, while the UK deal caps the duty at 100,000 units.

The Stellantis agreement provides a potential route into the US, but Kotak noted that it remains a memorandum of understanding and JLR will remain dependent on its partner's priorities.

Margin Recovery Could Take Longer

Kotak expects JLR's margin recovery to remain gradual.

The brokerage highlighted several pressures, including the impact of the repriced hedge book, elevated commodity and freight costs, structurally higher variable marketing expenses, rising warranty costs linked to EV complexity and recalls, and higher depreciation from capitalised development.

At the same time, the benefit from a richer mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender has largely peaked.

India Business Offers Limited Cushion

The domestic PV business is another concern.

Kotak expects TMPV's market share to peak in the coming months as competitors launch new products. It also said profitability remains below expectations because of elevated structural costs and limited pricing power.

The brokerage expects the PLI incentive to expire from 2028. Since the incentive accounted for 25% of EBITDA in FY2026, Kotak believes TMPV could find it difficult to achieve its long-term targets.

That said, for TMPV investors, the road ahead depends on whether JLR can defend its premium franchises through the EV transition while the domestic business finds enough profitability to offset the pressure. Kotak's view is that both remain uphill tasks.

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