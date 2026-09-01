Mumbai Auto And Taxi Fares Rise From Today: Check Revised Minimum Fare

Mumbai commuters will have to pay higher fares for auto-rickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis from September 1, 2026, following the first fare revision in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in 18 months.

Under the revised structure, the minimum fare for CNG auto-rickshaws for the first 1.5 km will increase from Rs26 to Rs27, while the subsequent rate will rise to Rs18.22 per km. For black-and-yellow taxis, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 km will rise from Rs31 to Rs33, with the per-kilometre rate increasing to Rs21.90 from Rs20.66, as per Economic Times.

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Air-conditioned taxis will continue to charge 10% more than regular black-and-yellow taxis, while trips between midnight and 5 am will carry a 25% night surcharge.

The revised fares have been approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) based on the BC Khatua Committee's fare formula. They will apply across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Mira-Bhayander.

Taxi drivers have until November 30, 2026, to update their electronic meters. Until then, they can charge the new fares using RTO-approved paper tariff cards. From December 1, drivers using outdated meters could be fined Rs 50 a day, up to Rs 5,000, according to media reports.

The fare revision follows demands from transport unions citing rising operating expenses, higher vehicle prices and increased CNG costs, which have reportedly reached around Rs86 per kg.

Drivers can charge the new fares immediately using RTO-approved tariff cards or by calibrating their electronic meters, according to an RTO official, reported Economics Times.

The MMR has more than 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and around 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis, with most vehicles operating on CNG. The previous fare revision, which increased both auto and taxi minimum fares by Rs3, came into effect on February 1, 2025.

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The latest increase is expected to raise daily commuting costs for millions of passengers across Mumbai and surrounding areas.

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