Skyways Air Services Share Price: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP

Skyways Air Services IPO Listed

Skyways Air Services Ltd. made a its debut on the exchanges and listed at a 10.14% discount to its issue price at Rs 124 on NSE on Tuesday.

Skyways Air Services IPO Pre Listing

The shares of Skyways Air Services will list on the exchanges on Sept. 1. Ahead of the debut, the latest grey market premium (GMP) trends point to a potential listing premium of just over 23% for successful bidders.

Skyways Air Services IPO GMP Today: Expected Listing Price, Listing Gain

As per investorGain website, Skyways Air IPO last GMP is Rs 32, last updated at 9:00 a.m. on September 1. Given the issue's upper price band of Rs 138, Skyways Air IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 170 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 23.19% for investors.

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Skyways Air Services IPO Final Subscription

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 139.69 times

Non Institutional Investors: 87.24 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 25.40 times

Total: 71.25 times

The allotment for the Skyways Air IPO was finalised on Aug. 28.

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Skyways Air Services IPO Details

Skyways Air IPO was a book build issue of Rs 582.80 crore.

The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.89 crore shares aggregating to Rs 398.80 crore

Offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.33 crore shares aggregating to Rs 184.00 crore

Skyways Air IPO set a final issue price at Rs 138 per share. The lot size for an application was 100 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) was Rs 13,800 (based on upper price).

Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Skyways Air Services IPO Listing Date

Skyways Air IPO will list on NSE and BSE on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Skyways Air Services IPO Proceeds

Repayment/pre-payment of certain outstanding borrowings: Rs 216.79 crore

Funding incremental working capital requirements

General Corporate Purposes

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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